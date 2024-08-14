Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Wednesday Afternoon

Tech stocks were mixed Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index decreased 0.3%.

In corporate news, Alphabet (GOOG) shares were falling 3.1%. Bloomberg reported late Tuesday the US Department of Justice is considering options such as a bid to break up Alphabet's Google unit after a recent court ruling found that it monopolized the online search market.

M-tron Industries (MPTI) shares jumped more than 9% after it reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance.

Elbit Systems' (ESLT) Q2 results rose year-on-year as higher demand for the Israeli defense electronics company's products and services drove revenue growth across most of its segments. Its shares spiked 3.5%.

