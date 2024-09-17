Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Tuesday Afternoon

Tech stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was easing 0.3%.

In corporate news, Intel (INTC) shares popped nearly 3% as the chipmaker disclosed plans to turn its manufacturing business into an independent subsidiary and expand its partnership with Amazon.com's (AMZN) cloud computing unit to make custom artificial intelligence chips. Amazon shares rose 1.1%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares jumped 4.3% as BofA Securities upgraded the company to buy from neutral while raising its price target to $24 from $21.

Meta (META) said Tuesday it has rolled out Instagram Teen Accounts with built-in protections that limit who can contact teens, what content teens see and the amount of time they spend on the app. Meta shares were marginally lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.