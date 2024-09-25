News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday

September 25, 2024 — 08:59 am EDT

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 0.5% recently.

Banzai International (BNZI) said Tuesday it has agreed to sell about 1.2 million common shares and warrants to purchase up to 2.4 million shares at a purchase price of $4.25 per share or pre-funded warrants in a private placement worth about $5 million. Banzai shares tumbled 32% pre-bell on Wednesday.

Progress Software (PRGS) shares rose 6% pre-bell on Wednesday after it posted fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings Tuesday of $1.26 per diluted share, up from $1.08 a year ago. Revenue for the quarter ended Aug. 31 was $178.7 million, up from $175.0 million a year earlier.

BlackSky Technology (BKSY) shares retreated 21% in premarket activity on Wednesday after it said late Tuesday it plans a public offering of an undisclosed amount of its class A common shares.

