Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Premarket Friday

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Friday as the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) was up 0.3% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently declined by 0.4%.

Richtech Robotics (RR) shares were up over 6% after the company said it signed a distributor agreement with Part 34 Liquor Store, which has agreed to sell at least 500 units of its Scorpion artificial intelligence-powered single-arm beverage service robot over five years.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) shares were over 1% higher after the company said it has partnered with Staque to accelerate the commercial adoption of annealing quantum computing in the Middle East.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) said it has been awarded a $99.8 million contract by the DEVCOM Army Research Lab, extending access to its Maven Smart System across the Army, Air Force, Space Force, Navy, and Marine Corps. Palantir Technologies shares were down more than 2% pre-bell.

