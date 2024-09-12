News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday

September 12, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was marginally advancing and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was recently down 0.1%.

Netgear (NTGR) shares rose past 20% after the company said it now expects fiscal Q3 net revenue of $170 million to $180 million, compared with its previous projection of between $160 million and $175 million.

Aviat Networks (AVNW) shares were down more than 7% after the company said it has filed a notification of late filing for its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 28.

Benchmark Electronics (BHE) shares were up over 1% after the company said it has opened a new facility in Penang, Malaysia, marking the company's fourth facility in the region.

