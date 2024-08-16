News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

August 16, 2024 — 03:54 pm EDT

Tech stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) increasing 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) easing 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was down 0.1%.

In corporate news, Cisco Systems (CSCO) shares rose 2% as two investment firms upgraded their ratings on the stock. HSBC upgraded the company to buy from hold and increased its price target to $58 from $46. New Street upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and lifted its price target to $57 from $53.

AvePoint (AVPT) is working with advisers as it considers getting listed in Singapore, Bloomberg reported Friday. AvePoint shares were falling 2.2%.

PropertyGuru (PGRU) shares spiked 4.6% after saying it agreed to be acquired by affiliates of EQT's BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII in an all-cash deal valuing the company at $1.1 billion.

Palo Alto Networks' (PANW) guidance for fiscal 2025 will be a key focus when the company reports Q4 results on Monday as the cybersecurity firm executes its "platformization" strategy, Wedbush Securities said in a note on Friday. Palo Alto shares were falling 2.6%.

