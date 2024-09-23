News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

September 23, 2024 — 03:54 pm EDT

Tech stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing less than 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, Comtech Telecommunications' (CMTL) former Chief Executive Michael Porcelain said Monday he nominated eight director candidates for election to the company's board at the upcoming annual meeting. Comtech shares surged past 21%.

Markforged (MKFG) shares jumped 33% after the company said Monday it reached a $25 million settlement in a patent infringement lawsuit brought by Continuous Composites in 2021.

Apollo Global Management (APO) has offered to invest as much as $5 billion in Intel (INTC), Bloomberg reported Sunday. Intel shares rose 3.1% and Apollo was adding 0.4%.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX) shares gained more than 30% after the company said it obtained two new contracts worth over $20 million to provide cells for light electric vehicle applications.

