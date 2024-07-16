News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed Late Afternoon

July 16, 2024 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) rising 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index gained 0.5%.

In corporate news, Eventbrite (EB) shares jumped nearly 23% after the company partnered with TikTok to let creators promote events and sell tickets using its links inside the social media app.

Lucas GC (LGCL) popped 4% after it said Tuesday it has been granted a new patent in China for its AI-based computer-aided persuasion system.

Shopify (SHOP) seems well placed to continue capturing e-commerce market share under its new chief executive and is likely poised for "solid" revenue growth, BofA Securities said Tuesday. The investment firm upgraded its rating on Shopify to buy from neutral and raised its price objective to $82 from $78. Shopify shares surged 8.7%.

The US Federal Trade Commission is asking Amazon.com (AMZN) for details on a deal to hire senior executives from artificial intelligence company Adept, Reuters reported Tuesday. Amazon shares were rising 0.2%.

