News & Insights

Markets
GOOG

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

July 15, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) rising 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was fractionally lower.

In corporate news, Alphabet (GOOG) is in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Wiz for about $23 billion, news outlets reported Sunday. Alphabet shares added 0.7%.

Nvidia (NVDA) is being investigated by French antitrust regulators who are close to charging the chipmaker with anti-competitive practices, Reuters reported on Monday. Nvidia shares were falling 0.8%.

Apple (AAPL) maintained its second position behind Samsung in the global smartphone market in the June quarter as worldwide shipments advanced overall year over year, according to International Data Corp. Apple shares gained 1.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
NVDA
AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.