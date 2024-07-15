Sector Update: Tech Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading

Tech stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) rising 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was fractionally lower.

In corporate news, Alphabet (GOOG) is in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Wiz for about $23 billion, news outlets reported Sunday. Alphabet shares added 0.7%.

Nvidia (NVDA) is being investigated by French antitrust regulators who are close to charging the chipmaker with anti-competitive practices, Reuters reported on Monday. Nvidia shares were falling 0.8%.

Apple (AAPL) maintained its second position behind Samsung in the global smartphone market in the June quarter as worldwide shipments advanced overall year over year, according to International Data Corp. Apple shares gained 1.8%.

