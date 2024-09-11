News & Insights

Markets
CTLP

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Wednesday

September 11, 2024 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently down 0.1%.

Cantaloupe (CTLP) shares fell past 6% after the company reported a fiscal Q4 net income of $0.03 per diluted share, down from $0.04 a year earlier.

FTC Solar (FTCI) shares surged by over 69% after the company said it got an initial three-year deal from Strata Clean Energy to supply about 500 megawatts of its Voyager 2P solar tracker technology for multiple projects in the US.

The Netherlands said ASML (ASML) needs export licenses to send China software updates for microchip production equipment that are not under restriction, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the foreign ministry. ASML shares were up more than 3% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTLP
FTCI
ASML
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.