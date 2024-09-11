Sector Update: Tech Stocks Lean Lower Premarket Wednesday

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently down 0.1%.

Cantaloupe (CTLP) shares fell past 6% after the company reported a fiscal Q4 net income of $0.03 per diluted share, down from $0.04 a year earlier.

FTC Solar (FTCI) shares surged by over 69% after the company said it got an initial three-year deal from Strata Clean Energy to supply about 500 megawatts of its Voyager 2P solar tracker technology for multiple projects in the US.

The Netherlands said ASML (ASML) needs export licenses to send China software updates for microchip production equipment that are not under restriction, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the foreign ministry. ASML shares were up more than 3% pre-bell.

