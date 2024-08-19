News & Insights

Markets
AMD

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher Monday Afternoon

August 19, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were climbing in Monday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index added 0.4%.

In corporate news, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said Monday it agreed to buy artificial intelligence infrastructure solutions company ZT Systems for roughly $4.9 billion. AMD shares gained 3%.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares jumped past 11% after it said Monday it has obtained a contract with the NATO Communications and Information Agency to provide satellite data.

CXApp (CXAI) shares rose 6% as it said Monday it has named Joy Mbanugo as chief financial officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

