Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher Monday Afternoon

July 29, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were advancing Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) edging up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.3%.

In corporate news, ON Semiconductor (ON) fiscal Q2 results topped market estimates, while the chipmaker issued an earnings outlook for the ongoing three-month period that matched analyst expectations at the midpoint. Its shares surged past 12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is expected to get unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $14 billion acquisition of Juniper Networks (JNPR), Reuters reported Monday. Hewlett shares were shedding 1.2% and Juniper was adding 1.1%.

Apple (AAPL) will likely post a "modest beat" for its fiscal Q3 results, BofA Securities said in a report. BofA reiterated Apple's buy rating and kept its $256 price target. The tech giant's shares rose 0.4%.

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
