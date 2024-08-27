Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher Late Afternoon

Tech stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbed 1.1%.

In corporate news, Bill (BILL) shares jumped 7% in recent trading, a day after the company's chief executive and financial officers bought additional shares worth $3.1 million.

Apple (AAPL) said late Monday that Kevan Parekh will replace Luca Maestri as chief financial officer at the start of next year. Separately, Wedbush said that Apple's iPhone 16 launch event on Sept. 9 will likely be the start of the "biggest upgrade cycle in its history with AI now on the doorstep." Apple shares were rising 0.4%.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares dropped 2.7% following a report by short-seller Hindenburg Research alleging accounting manipulation.

Nvidia (NVDA) shares rose 1.6% after it said Tuesday that it's launching NIM Agent Blueprints, a catalog of AI workflows that will allow companies to build generative AI applications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.