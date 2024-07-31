Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Wednesday Afternoon

Tech stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 3.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 2.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 5.2%.

In corporate news, Microsoft (MSFT) late Tuesday reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results, but its cloud revenue missed Wall Street's estimates. Its shares were falling 1.2%.

ASML (ASML) will likely be on a list of chip companies exempt from sweeping new trade restrictions targeting China, media outlets reported Tuesday. ASML shares jumped 7.1%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares popped 2.7%. The company reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings late Tuesday of $0.69 per diluted share, up from $0.58 in the year-ago period and above the Capital IQ consensus analyst estimate of $0.68.

