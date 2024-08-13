News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Tuesday Afternoon

August 13, 2024 — 01:47 pm EDT

Tech stocks were sharply higher Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) jumping 3.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 3.6%.

In corporate news, Sea (SE) shares popped past 11%. The company's Q2 earnings fell year over year while revenue rose more than expected, driven by its e-commerce segment.

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) shares tumbled past 15%. The company's Q2 top-line declined on a yearly basis mainly due to lower revenue in its social entertainment services segment, partially offset by gains in the online music unit.

Core Scientific (CORZ) shares dropped 8.1% after the company said it plans to offer $350 million of convertible notes due 2029 in a private offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

