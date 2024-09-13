Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

News & Insights

Tech stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index advanced 1.6%.

In corporate news, the European Commission is weighing whether to require Alphabet's (GOOG) Google to end its anti-competitive practices in its ad tech business but is unlikely to order a breakup as previously cautioned, Reuters reported Friday. Alphabet shares rose 2%.

Nvidia (NVDA) received the US government's nod earlier this year to sell advanced chips to United Arab Emirates-based artificial intelligence firm G42, Semafor reported Friday. Nvidia shares were easing 0.2%.

Adobe (ADBE) shares tumbled over 8% after the company's Q4 revenue outlook missed market expectations. After the results late Thursday, Fubon downgraded Adobe to neutral with a price target of $610, and Citigroup, Bernstein, Melius and UBS cut their prices targets on the stock.

Upwork (UPWK) investor Engine Capital on Friday urged the company to refresh its board and proposed other measures to boost shareholder value. Upwork shares jumped past 9%.

