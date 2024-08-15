News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

August 15, 2024 — 03:52 pm EDT

Tech stocks were sharply higher late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) climbing 2.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) jumping 5.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index spiked 4.9%.

In corporate news, AST SpaceMobile's (ASTS) shares soared more than 50%. The company's profile is improving with the planned launch of its first five commercial satellites in the first half of September, UBS said in a note. UBS lifted the company's price target to $30 from $13 and kept its buy rating.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) shares jumped more than 6% after the company overnight posted a slower-than-anticipated decline in fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and sales and outlined a restructuring program.

Roper Technologies (ROP) shares popped 3.5% after the company agreed to buy Transact Campus, saying it will tie the payments and commerce company's systems into a unit that provides software for senior living, educational, business and healthcare sites.

Alibaba's (BABA) fiscal Q1 earnings fell less than expected while its revenue trailed Wall Street's estimates. Its shares eased 0.2%.

