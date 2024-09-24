Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

Tech stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index advanced 1.3%.

In corporate news, Microsoft (MSFT) will invest $1.3 billion in Mexico over the next three years to bolster AI infrastructure and initiatives targeted at digital marketing and AI skills, Chief Executive Satya Nadella said Tuesday at the Microsoft AI Tour 2024 in Mexico City. Microsoft shares were shedding 1.1%.

Salesforce (CRM) shares rose 2.3% as Piper Sandler upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral and increased its price target to $325 from $268.

Smartsheet (SMAR) agreed to be acquired by Blackstone (BX) and Vista Equity Partners for $8.4 billion in cash. Smartsheet shares jumped 6.5% and Blackstone rose 0.1%.

Banzai (BNZI) shares soared 93% after it said Tuesday its lenders and service providers agreed to write off up to $5.6 million of outstanding debt and restructure $19.2 million of existing obligations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.