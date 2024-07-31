Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gain Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were sharply higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) advancing 3.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) rising 3.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumped nearly 6%.

In corporate news, Intel (INTC) shares added 1.9% in recent trading after Bloomberg reported Tuesday that the company plans to cut thousands of jobs to streamline costs to recover from recent earnings and market share declines.

Microsoft (MSFT) reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results late Tuesday, but its cloud revenue missed Wall Street's estimates. Its shares were falling 1.1%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares popped 4.5%. The company reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings late Tuesday of $0.69 per diluted share, up from $0.58 in the year-ago period and above the Capital IQ consensus analyst estimate of $0.68.

ASML (ASML) will likely be on a list of chip companies exempt from sweeping new trade restrictions targeting China, media outlets reported Tuesday. ASML shares jumped almost 9%.

