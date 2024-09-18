Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Wednesday

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Wednesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.4% recently.

PowerFleet (AIOT) shares advanced by over 5% after the company said it has agreed to acquire Fleet Complete, a vehicle technology and fleet management firm, in a deal valued at $200 million.

Salesforce (CRM) shares were up more than 1% after the company and Nvidia (NVDA) said they are developing advanced AI capabilities for enterprises, focusing on autonomous agents and interactive avatars.

Clarivate (CLVT) shares were 1% higher after the company said it has launched its Primo Research Assistant, a generative AI-powered academic research tool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.