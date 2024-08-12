News & Insights

Markets
MNDY

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Monday

August 12, 2024 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Monday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was recently up 0.4%.

Monday.com (MNDY) shares advanced by nearly 10% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP net income and revenue. The company also raised its revenue outlook for the full year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) shares were down more than 1% after it reported a narrowed Q2 loss and higher revenue that still missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Turkey lifted the ban on Meta Platforms' (META) social media platform Instagram on Saturday after the platform agreed to address the government's concerns. Shares of Meta Platforms were flat pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNDY
BTDR
META
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.