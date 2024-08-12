Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Monday

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Monday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was recently up 0.4%.

Monday.com (MNDY) shares advanced by nearly 10% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP net income and revenue. The company also raised its revenue outlook for the full year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) shares were down more than 1% after it reported a narrowed Q2 loss and higher revenue that still missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Turkey lifted the ban on Meta Platforms' (META) social media platform Instagram on Saturday after the platform agreed to address the government's concerns. Shares of Meta Platforms were flat pre-bell.

