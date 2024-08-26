Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Higher Pre-Bell Monday

Technology stocks were flat to higher pre-bell Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was unchanged and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) recently advanced by 0.2%.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) shares were down more than 7% after the company reported that it swung to an adjusted loss in Q2 as revenue declined during the period.

Monday.com (MNDY) shares were up more than 1% after saying it has achieved $1 billion in annual recurring revenue.

International Business Machines (IBM) is shutting down its research and development division in China, which will impact more than 1,000 employees in several cities including Beijing and Shanghai, multiple news outlets reported. IBM shares were 0.1% lower premarket.

