Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fall Wednesday Afternoon

July 24, 2024 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Tech stocks were in the red Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 3.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) falling 2.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 3.8%.

In corporate news, Alphabet (GOOG) reported better-than-expected Q2 results, but its YouTube advertising revenue fell short of market expectations. Alphabet shares were dropping 4.4%.

OneStream's (OS) class A shares debuted on Nasdaq Wednesday with an opening price of $26, above the initial public offering price of $20 per share. The shares were surging 32% in recent trading.

BloomZ (BLMZ) shares were sinking nearly 34% after its Nasdaq debut Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

