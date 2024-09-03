Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fall Tuesday Afternoon

Tech stocks were in the red Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 3.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 6.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 6.8%.

In corporate news, Intel (INTC) could be removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average as the chipmaker's almost 60% plunge in share price this year made it the worst performer on the index, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing analysts and investors. Intel shares tumbled 7.7%.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares were rising 1% after the company said Tuesday it doesn't anticipate any material changes to its Q4 or FY 2024 results despite a delay in filing the annual Form 10-K.

Hello's (MOMO) Q2 results fell year over year amid double-digit revenue declines in its live video services and value-added services segments, while the company expects its topline to decrease by up to 15% in the ongoing three-month period versus last year. Its shares were falling 2.8%.

