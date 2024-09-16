News & Insights

Markets
INTC

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fall Monday Afternoon

September 16, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were in the red Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 1.7%.

In corporate news, Intel (INTC) has officially qualified for up to $3.5 billion in US government funding to make semiconductors for a secret military program, Bloomberg reported. Intel shares jumped nearly 4%.

Demand for Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone 16 is lower than expected, media outlets reported Monday. Apple shares were falling 2.8%.

CACI International (CACI) shares rose 3.5% after it said Monday it has agreed to buy Azure Summit Technology in an all-cash deal worth about $1.28 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
AAPL
CACI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.