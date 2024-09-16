Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fall Monday Afternoon

Tech stocks were in the red Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 1.7%.

In corporate news, Intel (INTC) has officially qualified for up to $3.5 billion in US government funding to make semiconductors for a secret military program, Bloomberg reported. Intel shares jumped nearly 4%.

Demand for Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone 16 is lower than expected, media outlets reported Monday. Apple shares were falling 2.8%.

CACI International (CACI) shares rose 3.5% after it said Monday it has agreed to buy Azure Summit Technology in an all-cash deal worth about $1.28 billion.

