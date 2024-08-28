Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fall Late Afternoon

Tech stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) shedding 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index retreated 1.3%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) is cutting about 100 jobs from its digital services group, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Apple shares were easing 0.3%.

Nvidia (NVDA), a significant contributor to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gains since October, is slated to report quarterly earnings after the markets close. Nvidia shares were down 1.5%.

Meta Platforms (META) is working on a new mixed reality device, internally code-named Puffin, that looks like a pair of goggles, albeit a bit chunkier, the Information reported Wednesday. Meta shares were down 0.5%.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares plunged nearly 19%. The company said Wednesday it doesn't expect to file its annual Form 10-K report on time for the fiscal year ended June 30.

