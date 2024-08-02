Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fall Friday Afternoon

Tech stocks were in the red Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) dropping 3.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) tumbling 6.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 6%.

In corporate news, Intel (INTC) shares plunged 27.3% after it reported late Thursday a drop in Q2 earnings and sales. It also plans to suspend dividends starting Q4 while implementing a $10 billion cost-cutting program.

Amazon.com (AMZN) shares sank 10.2% after the quarterly sales it reported the day before trailed analysts' estimates and several brokerages cut their price targets on the company.

Apple (AAPL) reported better-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, as gains in iPad and Mac sales more than offset a decline in its flagship iPhone product. Its shares rose 2.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.