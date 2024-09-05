Sector Update: Tech Stocks Ease Late Afternoon

Tech stocks dropped late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) shedding 1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 0.1%.

In corporate news, Couchbase (BASE) shares tumbled 16%. The company's fiscal Q2 revenue and earnings were in line with expectations, while Q3 and fiscal 2025 guidance was softer due to increased churn and downsells, Oppenheimer said in a report.

EchoStar's (SATS) Dish Network plans to hold talks with lenders who filed a lawsuit seeking to undo a series of collateral transfers the company made this year, Bloomberg reported Thursday. EchoStar shares surged 21%.

A group of private equity firms that includes Vista Equity Partners and Blackstone (BX) is in talks to buy Smartsheet (SMAR), Reuters reported. Smartsheet shares jumped 4%.

Nvidia's (NVDA) fundamental and regulatory near-term headwinds may end up creating an attractive opportunity to buy the stock, BofA Securities said in a note. Nvidia shares rose 0.6%.

