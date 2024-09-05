Sector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Thursday

Technology stocks were declining premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 4.9% lower recently.

Verint Systems (VRNT) shares fell past 14% after the company reported late Wednesday fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share and revenue that missed estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ and said its board approved a new buyback program for up to $200 million of company shares.

Varonis Systems (VRNS) shares were down more than 6% after the company said it plans to offer $350 million of convertible senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private offering.

Zeta Global Holdings (ZETA) shares were nearly 1% lower after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 13.2 million class A common shares at $23.50 per share for gross proceeds of about $204.9 million.

