Sector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Friday

Technology shares were declining premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.2% lower recently.

CI&T (CINT) shares were more than 20% higher after it reported Q2 earnings of 0.34 Brazilian real ($0.06) per diluted share, up from 0.28 real a year earlier. The company also said it now expects 2024 net revenue to range from a 0.5% decline to 2.5% growth, compared with its prior guidance for a 2.5% decline to 2.5% growth.

Globant (GLOB) shares were up more than 5% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

PropertyGuru (PGRU) shares rose past 5% after saying it agreed to be acquired by affiliates of EQT's BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII in an all-cash deal valuing the company about $1.1 billion.

