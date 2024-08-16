News & Insights

Markets
CINT

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Premarket Friday

August 16, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology shares were declining premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.2% lower recently.

CI&T (CINT) shares were more than 20% higher after it reported Q2 earnings of 0.34 Brazilian real ($0.06) per diluted share, up from 0.28 real a year earlier. The company also said it now expects 2024 net revenue to range from a 0.5% decline to 2.5% growth, compared with its prior guidance for a 2.5% decline to 2.5% growth.

Globant (GLOB) shares were up more than 5% after it reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

PropertyGuru (PGRU) shares rose past 5% after saying it agreed to be acquired by affiliates of EQT's BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII in an all-cash deal valuing the company about $1.1 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CINT
GLOB
PGRU
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.