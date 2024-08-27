Sector Update: Tech Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Tuesday

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 0.9% lower recently.

Tuya (TUYA) shares rose past 15% after it reported higher Q2 non-GAAP net profit and revenue.

Sony Group (SONY) said it is increasing the price of its PlayStation 5 in Japan to 79,980 Japanese yen ($552) from Sept. 2. Sony Group shares were up over 2% premarket.

Nokia (NOK) shares were 0.7% higher after saying it partnered with telecommunications company Claro Argentina for countrywide 5G infrastructure deployment.

