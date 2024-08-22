Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday, with The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.5% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 0.7%.

Opera (OPRA) shares were up past 7% after the company reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue in addition to raising its fiscal 2024 sales outlook.

Snowflake (SNOW) stock was more than 10% lower after the company posted fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.18 per diluted share, down from $0.22 a year earlier.

NetEase (NTES) shares were down more than 5% after the company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of 12.05 Chinese renminbi ($1.66) per American depositary share, compared with 13.88 renminbi per ADS a year earlier.

