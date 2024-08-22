News & Insights

Markets
OPRA

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday

August 22, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday, with The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.5% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 0.7%.

Opera (OPRA) shares were up past 7% after the company reported higher Q2 earnings and revenue in addition to raising its fiscal 2024 sales outlook.

Snowflake (SNOW) stock was more than 10% lower after the company posted fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income of $0.18 per diluted share, down from $0.22 a year earlier.

NetEase (NTES) shares were down more than 5% after the company reported Q2 adjusted earnings of 12.05 Chinese renminbi ($1.66) per American depositary share, compared with 13.88 renminbi per ADS a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OPRA
SNOW
NTES
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.