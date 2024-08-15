Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 2.3% higher.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) shares were up nearly 8% after the company overnight posted a slower-than-anticipated decline in fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and sales, and outlined a restructuring program.

NICE (NICE) stock was over 7% higher after the company reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue in addition to raising its 2024 non-GAAP earnings guidance.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) shares were down more than 6% after the company reported Q2 revenue of $664 million, up from $567 million a year earlier but missing the $676.1 million estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.