Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday

August 15, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 2.3% higher.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) shares were up nearly 8% after the company overnight posted a slower-than-anticipated decline in fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and sales, and outlined a restructuring program.

NICE (NICE) stock was over 7% higher after the company reported higher Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue in addition to raising its 2024 non-GAAP earnings guidance.

Grab Holdings (GRAB) shares were down more than 6% after the company reported Q2 revenue of $664 million, up from $567 million a year earlier but missing the $676.1 million estimate from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

