News & Insights

Markets
NVDA

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Late Afternoon

September 11, 2024 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 3.6%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index popped 4.4%.

In corporate news, Nvidia (NVDA) may receive approval from the US government to begin shipping chips to Saudi Arabia for artificial intelligence workloads, Semafor reported Wednesday. Nvidia shares jumped 7.3%.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) will invest more than $1 billion in India to boost its research and development efforts, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing Chief Executive Kurt Sievers. NXP shares rose 2.1%.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services plans to invest 8 billion British pounds ($10.47 billion) from 2024 through 2028 to build, operate and maintain data centers in the UK. Amazon shares added 2.1%.

Dell (DELL) said late Tuesday in a filing that it forecasts "a continued reduction" in its overall headcount this year as it grapples with a personal computer refresh cycle that is yet to materialize. Its shares were rising 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
NXPI
DELL
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.