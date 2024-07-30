News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer Tuesday Afternoon

July 30, 2024 — 02:01 pm EDT

Health care stocks fell Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declined 0.2%.

In corporate news, Pfizer (PFE) lifted its full-year outlook after posting better-than-expected Q2 results, aided by double-digit revenue growth in the oncology and specialty care segments. Pfizer shares rose 2%.

Merck (MRK) shares tumbled 9.6% after the company lowered its 2024 non-GAAP EPS forecast to $7.94 to $8.04 from $8.53 to $8.65.

Grifols (GRFS) revised its financial records from 2020 to 2023 downward by 457 million euros ($494 million) to adjust the value of its stake in Chinese company Shanghai RAAS, Reuters reported. Grifols shares rose 2.1%.

