HLVX

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer Late Afternoon

July 08, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Health care stocks were easing late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each declining about 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.1%.

In corporate news, HilleVax (HLVX) shares tumbled 88% after the company said that a phase 2 trial of its experimental vaccine HIL-214 did not meet its primary endpoint of efficacy against moderate or severe acute gastroenteritis in infants.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (IVP) shares soared 70% after the company priced its public offering of about 6 million units at $1 apiece for gross proceeds of around $6 million.

Eli Lilly (LLY) agreed to buy biopharmaceutical company Morphic (MORF) for $3.2 billion, or $57 a share in cash. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.2%, and Morphic surged 75%.

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) shares gained almost 30% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough device designation for its Cardiac Surgery System for the ablation of cardiac tissue for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

