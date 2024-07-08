Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer Late Afternoon

Health care stocks were easing late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each declining about 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.1%.

In corporate news, HilleVax (HLVX) shares tumbled 88% after the company said that a phase 2 trial of its experimental vaccine HIL-214 did not meet its primary endpoint of efficacy against moderate or severe acute gastroenteritis in infants.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (IVP) shares soared 70% after the company priced its public offering of about 6 million units at $1 apiece for gross proceeds of around $6 million.

Eli Lilly (LLY) agreed to buy biopharmaceutical company Morphic (MORF) for $3.2 billion, or $57 a share in cash. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.2%, and Morphic surged 75%.

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) shares gained almost 30% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted breakthrough device designation for its Cardiac Surgery System for the ablation of cardiac tissue for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

