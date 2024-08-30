Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Softer in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks were retreating Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.7%.

In corporate news, MediciNova (MNOV) shares jumped past 11% after it said late Thursday that its drug MN-166 was due to receive a US patent.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) shares surged over 13% after the company said that additional data from a phase 3 study of acoramidis in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy or ATTR-CM showed that switching from standard of care treatment and placebo to acoramidis increased serum transthyretin at the first month.

NuCana (NCNA) shares plunged 48% after it said late Thursday it's discontinuing phase 2 testing of its NUC-3373 drug candidate to treat colorectal cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.