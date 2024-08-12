News & Insights

Markets
FTRE

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping Late Afternoon

August 12, 2024 — 03:54 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) decreased 0.5%.

In corporate news, Fortrea (FTRE) shares dropped nearly 21% after the company swung to a Q2 adjusted loss amid lower revenue.

Greenlane (GNLN) shares skyrocketed 693% after it said Monday that it signed a non-binding letter of intent to become the exclusive distributor for Safety Strips' fentanyl, xylazine, and drink-spike detection test strips in the US.

Moderna (MRNA) allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that its mRNA respiratory syncytial virus vaccine was less effective than it had previously led investors to believe, according to a proposed federal class action filed Friday in Massachusetts. Moderna shares were falling 4.5%.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) shares soared 86% after the company said it has agreed to be acquired by Crown Laboratories for $924 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTRE
GNLN
MRNA
RVNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.