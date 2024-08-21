Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Wednesday Afternoon

Health care stocks advanced Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.8%.

In corporate news, Grifols (GRFS) shares jumped past 6%. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is seeking debt financing from banks totaling 9.5 billion euros ($10.6 billion) for a potential deal to take Grifols private, Bloomberg reported. Brookfield shares gained 0.4%.

Health care marketplace Sesame said Wednesday it will offer compounded versions of Novo Nordisk's (NVO) weight-loss drug Wegovy to qualified customers for $249 per month as part of its new weight-loss program in the US. Novo shares were falling 1%.

Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) shares surged nearly 30% after the company said Wednesday it has secured clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for the Hydros Robotic System.

