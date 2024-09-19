Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Premarket Thursday

Health care stocks rose in Thursday's premarket activity as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) advanced by 0.8% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 2% higher recently.

Progyny (PGNY) shares declined by nearly 25% after the company said a big client elected to exercise a 90-day option to terminate its services agreement, effective Jan. 1.

Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) shares surged by over 31% after the company said EDG-7500, an investigational treatment for cardiomyopathy, was found to be well-tolerated in two early trials.

Acelyrin (SLRN) shares advanced by more than 7% after the company said the global late-stage trial of its treatment izokibep in patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa yielded statistically significant improvement responses across multiple efficacy endpoints.

