Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Premarket Friday

Health care stocks were rising premarket Friday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) marginally advancing recently.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) shares fell past 7% after the company said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use reaffirmed its negative opinion on the firm's marketing authorization application for intravitreal pegcetacoplan to treat geographic atrophy.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) shares were up over 0.4% after the company priced a public offering of 2 million American depositary shares, each representing one ordinary share, at $150 per ADS.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) shares were down more than 1% after the company filed a registration statement for a potential secondary offering of about 10.4 million common shares.

