Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise in Late Afternoon Trading

August 23, 2024 — 04:04 pm EDT

Health care stocks rose late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 1.2%.

In corporate news, Surgery Partners (SGRY) shares jumped nearly 17%. TPG (TPG) and UnitedHealth (UNH) separately showed initial interest in buying the company, Bloomberg reported.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) informed some hospitals that they will have to pay full price for two drugs the company sold under the drug-savings program and can then apply for rebates, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Johnson & Johnson shares added 1.1%.

Moderna (MRNA) said Friday the EU's executive arm approved its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for adults aged 60 years and above. Its shares rose 1.5%.

Pulmonx (LUNG) shares popped 8.7% after Chief Executive Steven Williamson disclosed his purchases of common stock.

