News & Insights

Markets
ORGS

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

August 14, 2024 — 04:03 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was shedding 0.6%.

In corporate news, Orgenesis (ORGS) shares popped past 9% after the company announced a $10 million investment from Harley Street Healthcare as part of a partnership deal.

CorMedix (CRMD) shares jumped 29% in recent Wednesday trading after the company reported its Q2 results.

Cardinal Health (CAH) shares gained 3.6%. The drug distributor lifted its full-year earnings outlook as it delivered higher fiscal Q4 results that exceeded market estimates.

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares rose 2.7%. The company has sent several cease-and-desist letters to US healthcare providers urging them to stop selling copycat weight-loss drugs as supplies of the drugmaker's Mounjaro and Zepbound improve, Bloomberg reported.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORGS
CRMD
CAH
LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.