Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise Late Afternoon

Health care stocks were advancing late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was shedding 0.6%.

In corporate news, Orgenesis (ORGS) shares popped past 9% after the company announced a $10 million investment from Harley Street Healthcare as part of a partnership deal.

CorMedix (CRMD) shares jumped 29% in recent Wednesday trading after the company reported its Q2 results.

Cardinal Health (CAH) shares gained 3.6%. The drug distributor lifted its full-year earnings outlook as it delivered higher fiscal Q4 results that exceeded market estimates.

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares rose 2.7%. The company has sent several cease-and-desist letters to US healthcare providers urging them to stop selling copycat weight-loss drugs as supplies of the drugmaker's Mounjaro and Zepbound improve, Bloomberg reported.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.