News & Insights

Markets
CNTA

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading

September 10, 2024 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index edging up 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.1%.

In corporate news, Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) shares rose 1.7% after the company said ORX750 was found to restore wakefulness in acutely sleep-deprived healthy volunteers.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) is expected to face a fine by the EU's antitrust watchdog for being dismissive of a rival multiple sclerosis drug competing with Copaxone, according to media reports Tuesday. Teva shares fell 1.5%.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) shares tumbled 12% after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 11.5 million shares at $43.50 per share for proceeds of about $500 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNTA
TEVA
IONS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.