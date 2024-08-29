News & Insights

Markets
COO

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading

August 29, 2024 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks rose Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advanced 1.4%.

In corporate news, Cooper (COO) shares jumped 12% after the company reported higher fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Grifols (GRFS) shares surged 4.6%. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is courting multiple investment funds to join its effort to acquire the Spanish blood-plasma company, Bloomberg reported. Brookfield gained 0.7%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) said its clonoSEQ minimal residual disease test in lymphoid malignancies got In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation class C certification in the EU. The shares gained 6.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COO
GRFS
BAM
ADPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.