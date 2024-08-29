Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks rose Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) advanced 1.4%.

In corporate news, Cooper (COO) shares jumped 12% after the company reported higher fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Grifols (GRFS) shares surged 4.6%. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is courting multiple investment funds to join its effort to acquire the Spanish blood-plasma company, Bloomberg reported. Brookfield gained 0.7%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) said its clonoSEQ minimal residual disease test in lymphoid malignancies got In Vitro Diagnostics Regulation class C certification in the EU. The shares gained 6.4%.

