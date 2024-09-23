News & Insights

SKYE

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Retreat Late Afternoon

September 23, 2024 — 04:03 pm EDT

Health care stocks were lower late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 1.7%.

In corporate news, Skye Bioscience (SKYE) shares jumped nearly 8% after the company said it was encouraged to see that Novo Nordisk's monlunabant met its primary endpoint during a phase 2a trial.

Structure Therapeutics (GPCR) shares added 1.5% as Morgan Stanley started its coverage of the company at overweight.

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Chief Executive Lars Jorgensen will appear in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Tuesday to discuss the "outrageously high cost" of weight loss drugs, Senator Bernie Sanders said Friday on his website. Novo shares were falling 2.9%.

Scilex Holding (SCLX) agreed to pay $2 million to Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) under a securities purchase agreement struck in 2023. Scilex shares tumbled nearly 21%, and Oramed rose 0.9%.

