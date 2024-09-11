News & Insights

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Retreat Late Afternoon

September 11, 2024 — 03:56 pm EDT

Health care stocks declined late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) decreasing 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.2%.

In corporate news, Telesis Bio (TBIO) shares plunged 56% after the company said late Tuesday it notified Nasdaq of its decision to delist its common stock.

Medical Properties Trust's (MPW) settlement agreement with bankrupt Steward Health Care won initial approval from a US bankruptcy judge, media outlets reported. Medical Properties shares fell 0.3%.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) shares jumped 16% after the company said it was expanding clinical testing services to include the detection of Mpox Clade I and Clade II.

Renovaro (RENB) shares dropped 3.1% after the company said it's offering up to a 20% stake in its cancer-diagnostics unit RenovaroCube to new or existing investors.

