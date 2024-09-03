Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Retreat in Afternoon Trading

Health care stocks were down Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) were both decreasing 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.4%.

In corporate news, Vaxcyte (PCVX) shares surged over 38% after the company said it plans to start a phase 3 study for its Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine by mid-2025.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that China's National Medical Products Administration has issued an order suspending the import, sale, and use of the company's atomoxetine hydrochloride capsules. Its shares were falling 3%.

Embecta (EMBC) shares were up nearly 1% after it said Tuesday it has received the US Food and Drug Administration's 510(k) clearance for a disposable patch pump for insulin delivery for the treatment of diabetes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.