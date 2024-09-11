Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Narrowly Mixed Premarket Wednesday

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed premarket Wednesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.2%.

Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) shares declined past 25% after the company priced an underwritten public offering of about 28.6 million common shares at $7 per share for gross proceeds of about $200 million.

BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) shares surged past 213% after the company said it yielded positive overall survival data in a phase 2 late-stage metastatic breast cancer study evaluating Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor.

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) phase 3a trial of its Liraglutide therapy showed that the drug reduced the body mass of children aged six years to 11 years old with obesity, according to a report of the trial's results. Novo Nordisk's shares were up more than 2% premarket.

