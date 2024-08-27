News & Insights

Markets
LLY

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Tuesday Afternoon

August 27, 2024 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.5%.

In corporate news, Eli Lilly (LLY) launched a new, cheaper version of its weight-loss drug Zepbound to expand the product's access and meet high demand. The shares added 0.5%.

Insulet (PODD) shares jumped 7.4% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system for adults with type 2 diabetes.

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) is cutting up to 70 jobs at its Lansing, Michigan, facility as part of a restructuring, Reuters reported. The stock fell 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLY
PODD
EBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.