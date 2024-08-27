Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Mixed Tuesday Afternoon

Health care stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.5%.

In corporate news, Eli Lilly (LLY) launched a new, cheaper version of its weight-loss drug Zepbound to expand the product's access and meet high demand. The shares added 0.5%.

Insulet (PODD) shares jumped 7.4% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system for adults with type 2 diabetes.

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) is cutting up to 70 jobs at its Lansing, Michigan, facility as part of a restructuring, Reuters reported. The stock fell 0.8%.

